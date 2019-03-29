Overview
The architect is takes his profession from a university education. He undergoes licensing examination, years of hard earned experience and continuing studies toprovide the expertise needed to design residences and buildings. He takes his vision into a design in paper and finally into its finality of creating his own masterpiece based on the requirement of the owner. So, when it comes to his role in designing your home, he is responsible in realizing your dreams. In addition to that here are some specific to clearly show the role of the architect or architecture firm in Charleston SC.
Roles of an architect or architecture firm in home designs
- He takes the responsibility of creating the detailed designs of the project from the start of the foundation, to the columns, floors, walls, partitions, roof and all the necessary finishing.
- He takes care of the money you have invested in assuring that all the materials and funds go into the completion of your home.
- He ensures that the design is weather proof and can withstand the wrath of nature
- He takes into consideration all the required safety and security measures following the guidelines set by the government on the specific project be it a home or a building.
- He can create that design that will fully consider all that you have requested on the details.
- He is responsible in completing the project at the designated time.
- He takes full control of the electrical, plumbing, draining and water system including security aspects too.
- He takes responsibilities of getting the permits required and other documentations.
Final Thought
Without a professional architect or architecture firm, your project will remain as a dream with vague specifications that only an architect or architecture firm can add the details to. As an investment it must be used to create a correct final product that you can be proud of to claim as your own home.